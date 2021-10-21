Christian Addai: Tema Youth goalie undergoes successful surgery after horrific leg break

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Tema Youth goalkeeper Christian Addai has successfully undergone surgery, the club announced on Wednesday.

The goalkeeper suffered a horrific leg break during a game against Bibiani Gold Stars in the National Division One Super Cup last week.

Addai, who is the captain of Tema Youth, tried to clear a long ball in the 84th minute but ended up snapping his right leg.

The unfortunate injury caused a long stop in the game, which was played at the Madina AstroTurf Park.

The 19-year-old was subsequently substituted, but his side held on to record a narrow 1-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars.

In a statement, Tema Youth said Addai has successfully gone under the knife and thanked their fans for their support and prayers.

“We're glad to bring to the notice of the general public and the sporting fraternity that our Captain Christian Addai has successfully undergone surgery on his broken leg. Thank you all for your fervent prayers and support,” the club posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Tema Youth have qualified for the final of the maiden edition of the National Division One Super Cup.

The Harbour Boys defeated Samartex 2-1 in the semi-final to set up a date with Skyy FC in the final of the competition.

