Christian Atsu backs underfire coach Rafael Benitez

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has backed under-fire manager Rafa Benitez to turn their underwhelming season around.

The Magpies are relegation-trapped after a poor start to the new campaign.

Spaniard manager Rafa Benitez has come under under of fire for the side's unflattering campaign so far.

But Ghana international Christian Atsu is backing the manager to turn things around.

“For us the most important thing is the manager is very good for us. We are happy with him and the way we play. We have to stick together,” Atsu said of Benitez.

“It was the same last season, we played the same system last season and in the Championship. If something is wrong it is not because of the system, it is because of the players. We have to remember that.

“We have to stick together, try to improve, each and every player has to improve two per cent, five per cent.

“If we win one game then the atmosphere will change. This defeat feels worse - this is the worst one because we could have won the game. We are disappointed.

“It is for the wingers and strikers to score more goals and to try to do something. The blame has to be on us.

“I myself have a responsibility to do more up front and to score. We will improve and we will show the fans that to make things happy again.

“We accept responsibility, all the players do. After the game we always speak, the manager always speaks. It is down to us, the fans did a fantastic job, we will not say anything against them. We know they deserve more and we will try to change that.”

He added: “We feel bad and we are very disappointed about this result. I think the fans deserve more,” Atsu, who started his first Premier League match of the season, said.

“We had chances to score in the first half and that would have changed the game completely. We missed the chances and it was hard, then they got the penalty.

“We have to be more determined going forward to try to get something. It’s all about the wingers and strikers than the other team.

“We need to stick together to keep the spirit up and this is the moment we need everyone behind