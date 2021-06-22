Black Stars deserve criticism over failure to win AFCON – Christian Atsu

He was, however, quick to add that it is not for a lack of effort from the players that has led to this long trophy drought.

In his view, the Black Stars have always played for the fans and have always given their all, although it hasn’t been good enough.

Christian Atsu Pulse Ghana

“We fight for the fans, we play for the fans and if you have noticed if the fans are not behind us, we perform badly you know,” Atsu told Starr Sports, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“But I know the fans don’t see this, we play for them and also give our everything for them but our best has not been enough for them and we deserve the criticisms from them.”

The Black Stars haven’t won any major trophy in almost four decades, with their last AFCON title coming in 1982.

The team came close in 1992, 2010 and 2015, where they reached the final of the tournament but ultimately lost out to the Ivory Coast, Egypt and the Ivory Coast again, respectively.

Atsu has been part of the national team setup since 2012, amassing 65 caps and scoring nine goals in the process.