The 27-year old scored his third goal of the season in the game for Newcastle as they lost the title-chasing Liverpool who got the winning goal in the dying minutes of game through David Origi.

Atsu got the equalizer for Newcastle in the 20th minute of the first half after Van Dijk had put Liverpool in front in the 13th minute

Mohammed Salah scored the second goal for Liverpool in the 28th minute to make it 2-1 before the end of the first half.

Newcastle’s Rondon made it 2-2 in the 54th minute and the Reds got the winning goal in the 86th minute through Divock Origi to secure the three crucial points.

Atsu thanked the effort of his teammates and the support from the fans after the game.

“Not the result we wanted but great effort from the lads and thanks to the fans for their fantastic support”