Ghana winger Christian Atsu has been axed from Newcastle United Match Day squad following last week's performance against Tottenham Hotspurs.

Fans of Newcastle expressed their disappointment in manager Rafa Benitez last week in the wake of their 2-1 defeat against Spurs after he replaced Matt Ritchie with Christian Atsu when they were chasing the game.

The Magpies put on a solid display but they were undone by two first-half goals from Jan Vertonghen and Del Alli.

They came close to equalizing in the second half but the likes of Diame, Rondon and Kenedy failed to convert their chances.

Benitez decided to bring on Christian Atsu to add some pace to his attack and change the game. However, the Ghanaian failed miserably and his performance frustrated the home fans.

Atsu looked well off the pace and his decision making seemed abysmal. The Newcastle fans were unhappy with Benitez’s decision to bring him on in place of Ritchie.

This has informed the Spanish manager's decision to drop the Ghana international from the match day squad against the league newcomers on Saturday.