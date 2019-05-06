Atsu who plays for Newcastle United couldn’t break into the first team of Chelsea and had to hop from one club to the other on loan in his four-year period at the Blues before he was finally sold to the Magpies.

The former Porto midfielder has stated that a player’s progression in a team depends on meeting the right coach and finding the right club.

“Football is always about chance and when you have the chance you have to take it, work hard and keep going," he told the Mirror.

"The problem is sometimes players find it very difficult to find the right club and when they do it's harder to find the right coach to give them the chance to play.

“Then there is the rare cases of when a player goes to a particular club and no matter what he does things just don't go well for him.

“In my situation, the only choice I had was to continue working hard and knowing that I would find what I want, and then Newcastle came along.

"I worked hard then when the opportunities started coming I listened to the manager and gave off my best.

“Everywhere you find yourself there is a reason you are there and for me at that time maybe I was meant to learn something from there."