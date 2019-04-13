Atsu came on in the 71st minute to replace Miguel Almiron as the Magpies earned a 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City were looking for a fifth Premier League win in a row but were subdued by Rafa Benitez's well-organised side, who are now 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Forward Ayoze Perez scored the winner in the 32nd minute when he headed in from Matt Ritchie's cross.

His strike partner Salomon Rondon had earlier hit the bar with a curling free-kick while Jamie Vardy spurned Leicester's best chance in the 80th minute when he scooped over from an excellent position in the box.

With four games left to play, victory should ensure Newcastle's safety in the Premier League for another season while Leicester could slip down to 10th if results go against them over the weekend.