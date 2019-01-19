Fabian Schar proved the difference as his first Newcastle goals lifted the gloom around St James' Park where Rafael Benitez's team have already lost eight times in the league this season.

The Swiss defender was only in the side to replace the injured Ciaran Clark but he took full advantage midway through the first when he was allowed to run from the right touchline before curling left-footed into the bottom corner.

The Magpies lifted themselves out of the relegation zone and leapfrogged Cardiff as they secured a much-needed win over Neil Warnock's side.

Schar's second was more straightforward as he found himself in the right spot to bundle in Matt Ritchie's corner.

Ayoze Perez added gloss in injury time from Salomon Rondon's low cross as Newcastle scored three goals for the first time in the league this season.

The win ends a five-game winless run for the Magpies and lifted them two points clear of their opponents, who only have Fulham and Huddersfield beneath them.

Atsu played full throttle and started the move for the final goal score by Ayoze Perez.