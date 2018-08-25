news

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has expressed his readiness to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 26-year-old spent nearly four years at the Stamford Bridge after joining from FC Porto in 2013.

And while he spent most of that time out on loan - he had temporary spells with Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth and Malaga before joining Newcastle, initially on loan, in the summer of 2016 - he retains fond memories of his time with the Blues.

The Ghanaian was left out of the squad that drew goalless with league newcomers Cardiff City last Saturday following his below par performance in the 2-1 loss against Tottenham in the opening day of the campaign.

But the tricky wideman is gearing up to square off against former side when they visit the St. James' Park on Sunday.

"It's good to have this relationship back again, to see old friends," he told nufc.co.uk this week. "I'm very happy that after the game I'm going to meet up with them, but before I meet them I hope that the three points will be for Newcastle.

"We are Newcastle, we are a team. We have a very good team spirit and we are ready to compete with any team."