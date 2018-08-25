Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu gears up for Chelsea reunion


English Premier League Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu gears up for Chelsea reunion

The 26-year-old spent nearly four years at the Stamford Bridge after joining from FC Porto in 2013.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has expressed his readiness to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 26-year-old spent nearly four years at the Stamford Bridge after joining from FC Porto in 2013.

And while he spent most of that time out on loan - he had temporary spells with Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth and Malaga before joining Newcastle, initially on loan, in the summer of 2016 - he retains fond memories of his time with the Blues.

The Ghanaian was left out of the squad that drew goalless with league newcomers Cardiff City last Saturday following his below par performance in the 2-1 loss against Tottenham in the opening day of the campaign.

But the tricky wideman is gearing up to square off against former side when they visit the St. James' Park on Sunday.

"It's good to have this relationship back again, to see old friends," he told nufc.co.uk this week. "I'm very happy that after the game I'm going to meet up with them, but before I meet them I hope that the three points will be for Newcastle.

"We are Newcastle, we are a team. We have a very good team spirit and we are ready to compete with any team."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Otumfuo Cup: Barcelona officials in Ghana to meet Kotoko over friendly Otumfuo Cup Barcelona officials in Ghana to meet Kotoko over friendly
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to win Champions League this season Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to win Champions League this season
Serie A: Here is why Ronaldo chose Juventus over Manchester United Serie A Here is why Ronaldo chose Juventus over Manchester United
La Liga: This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yet La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yet
Preview: Kotoko revive rivalry with Hearts this weekend Preview Kotoko revive rivalry with Hearts this weekend
Football: Bayern star Coman 'out for weeks' after second ankle injury of 2018 Football Bayern star Coman 'out for weeks' after second ankle injury of 2018

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with his...bullet
2 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
3 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
4 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as...bullet
5 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
6 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
7 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
8 Facts And Stats 3 reasons why Chelsea have achieved more...bullet
9 Revealed Maradona had rampant sexual encounter with wife...bullet
10 Black Stars 'Kwesi Appiah not being truthful to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
7 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
8 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
9 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
10 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet

Football

The president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) Marco Polo Del Nero in March 2017, before the announcement of players chosen for upcoming qualifiers for the Russia World Cup 2018
Football Brazil's tainted former soccer chiefs enjoy safe haven
Josef Martinez of Atlanta United now has the most goals ever scored in a single season to go with his record of most hat tricks in league history
Football Martinez sets MLS single-season scoring record
Referee Maxwell Hanson to handle Kotoko-Hearts Super Clash
Ghana Premier League Referee Maxwell Hanson to handle Kotoko-Hearts Super Clash
Bayern Munich's Croatian headcoach Niko Kovac admitted his side should not have been awarded a controversial penalty in Friday's 3-1 win over Hoffenheim after the VAR failed to intervene.
Football Bayern shouldn't have been awarded key penalty - Kovac