‘I’ll never forget my time here’ – Christian Atsu leaves Newcastle after five years

However, Atsu has struggled for game time and has also been blighted by several niggling injuries in his time with the Magpies.

The 29-year-old didn’t make a single Premier League appearance in the just-ended season, having dropped to Newcastle’s reserve side, where he played just six times.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Atsu announced that he was leaving the club after five years.

He thanked the fans and staff of the club for welcoming him and his family, insisting they’ll always have a special place in his heart.

“When I arrived in Newcastle almost 5 years ago, I was made to feel welcome from the start…by everyone at the club and especially by the fans,” he wrote.

“I grew to love the city and my young family feel very at home here. Sadly, the time has now come for me to leave the club, so I just wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who is part of the Newcastle Utd family.

“Thank you to the Toon Army fans, a lot of whom I’ve met around the city. I will never forget my time in the North East and for sure I will follow the results every week. Thank you my Geordie staff, players & fans, it’s been a pleasure!”