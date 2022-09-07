RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Christian Atsu: Ghana winger joins Turkish club Hatayspor

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana international Christian Atsu has completed a free transfer to Turkish Superlig side Hatayspor.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger has put pen to paper on a one-year deal after joining as a free agent.

A statement from the club on Tuesday announced the capture of the Ghanaian via a post on Twitter.

“We welcome Christian Atsu and wish him endless success with our burgundy and white jersey,” Hatayspor said.

Meanwhile, Atsu also expressed his delight at joining the club and thanked its president for making him feel welcome.

“Thank you for making me feel so welcomed! Thank you President Doç.Dr.Lütfü Savaş, Mr Mehmet Guzel and everyone at @hatayspor excited for this new opportunity!” the winger tweeted.

Atsu spent last season at Al Rayann, having joined the Saudi Arabian side after parting ways with Newcastle United.

He will hope to regain fitness and play as much as possible as the Qatar 2022 World Cup draws near for the Black Stars.

The 30-year-old hasn’t played for the national team for some time now and isn’t part of Otto Addo’s latest squad to face Brazil and Nicaragua later this month.

Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest.

