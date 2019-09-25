Christian Atsu has added his voice over the controversy regarding Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah’s FIFPro World XI snub.

READ MORE: Liverpool down Chelsea to extend perfect start

He believes the two players who inspired Liverpool to win the UEFA Champions League deserved to have secured a place in the finest XI in the world for the 2018-19 football season.

The selection was done by professional footballers across the world- they voted for players of their choice on a position by position basis.

Pulse Sports statistician Thomas Freeman Yeboah after a critical look at the selection is convinced with Christian Atsu assertion that Mane and Salah should have been included in the FIFPro World XI all-star team.

The Senegalese and the Egyptian had an incredible season with Liverpool, helping the Reds to claim the UEFA Champions League title and also finished runners-up in the Premier League, trailing champions Manchester City by a point.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, scored 22 goals each to finish the season as joint top scorers, alongside side fellow African Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

Although Salah had a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign, his Liverpool teammate Mane put up a standout performance to inspire Senegal to the final of the continent’s showpiece.

Like Christian Atsu, I expected Mane and Salah in the FIFPro World XI, but they were overlooked by the professional footballers who selected these players and there are more questions than answers after the gong.

Liverpool had just two players in the team and my own Real Madrid which I adore so much stole the show despite a disappointing season that saw the 13 times champions of Europe crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 and subsequently went trophyless.

The football world was stunned to see the Real Madrid trio of Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Marcello who even lost his position last season were selected in the FIFA/FIFPRO XI alongside their new talisman Eden Hazard, who joined them from Chelsea- his inclusion was well received.

This is the FIFPro World XI for the 218-19

Alisson Becker, Sergio Ramos, Marcello, Virgil van Dyke, Mathias de Light, Frankie de Jong, Luka Modric, Eden Hazard, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi

The sports statistician has come up with an alternative FIFPro World XI that gives a true reflection of the performances of the players in question.

Alisson Becker, Robertson, Trent Alexander Arnold, Virgil van Dyke, Mathias de Light, Frankie de Jong, Sadio Mane, Eden Hazard, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi.

What is your alternative FIFPro World XI?

+