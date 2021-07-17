Christian Atsu joins Saudi Arabian club Al Raed after leaving Newcastle United

Atsu’s move to Asia ends his decade-long spell in Europe, which saw him play in Portugal, England, the Netherlands and Spain.

The winger made a big move from Porto to Chelsea in 2013 but struggled to nail down a place in the team.

Atsu was subsequently sent out on loan to Vitesse, Everton, Malaga and Bournemouth, before finally joining Newcastle United in a permanent deal.

He, however, parted ways with the Magpies after failing to make a single Premier League appearance last season.

Last week, Atsu revealed that he couldn’t say no to Chelsea when the Blues expressed interest in signing him.

“That [joining Chelsea] was the right decision that I made, if someone tells me this road is wrong, they must know what would have happened if I’d stayed at Porto," he told The Athletic.

"Would I be at a big European club now? Maybe, but nobody can tell me that for certain. If Chelsea want to sign you, how can you say no?