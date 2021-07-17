RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Christian Atsu joins Saudi Arabian club Al Raed after leaving Newcastle United

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana international Christian Atsu has completed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Raed on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old parted ways with Newcastle United in June and has now signed a two-year deal with Al Raed.

Atsu’s move to Asia ends his decade-long spell in Europe, which saw him play in Portugal, England, the Netherlands and Spain.

The winger made a big move from Porto to Chelsea in 2013 but struggled to nail down a place in the team.

Atsu was subsequently sent out on loan to Vitesse, Everton, Malaga and Bournemouth, before finally joining Newcastle United in a permanent deal.

He, however, parted ways with the Magpies after failing to make a single Premier League appearance last season.

Last week, Atsu revealed that he couldn’t say no to Chelsea when the Blues expressed interest in signing him.

Godfred Akoto talks about Kotoko's poor anniversary match organization & Christian Atsu

“That [joining Chelsea] was the right decision that I made, if someone tells me this road is wrong, they must know what would have happened if I’d stayed at Porto," he told The Athletic.

"Would I be at a big European club now? Maybe, but nobody can tell me that for certain. If Chelsea want to sign you, how can you say no?

"I believed I could make it at Chelsea so I went there. It didn’t happen but that does not make it a bad move,” he added.

