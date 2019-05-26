The Newcastle United star- who early in the week quizzed the public about when the Black Stars are beginning training for the Nations Cup- looks poised for the tournament.

Having returned from England after another excellent season with the Magpies, Atsu will be looking at replicating his form at the Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana has not won the competition since 1982 despite reaching the finals three times losing in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has however named a 29-man squad for camping in the United Arab Emirates next month.

The Black Stars have been drawn in group A alongside champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin