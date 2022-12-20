Messi is the 8th wonder of the world – Christian Atsu

“The 8th wonder of the world, Messi,” the former Newcastle United and Everton winger wrote on Twitter.

Messi cemented his place in football history after leading his country to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored twice in the final as Argentina defeated France on penalties to lift the coveted trophy.

The South Americans rose into a 2-0 lead in the first half, thanks to goals from Messi and Angel di Maria.

However, France came back from behind to draw level, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice to send the game into extra time.

Business Insider USA

Messi again put Argentina ahead in the second half of extra time, but Mbappe responded by completing his hat-trick as the game ended 3-3.

In the ensuing penalty shootout, Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed as Lionel Scaloni’s side won 4-2 on penalties to take the trophy home.