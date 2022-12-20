Messi is the 8th wonder of the world – Christian Atsu

Atsu, who is known to be a big fan of the Argentina no.10, took to social media to eulogise Messi after Argentina beat France in the World Cup final.
Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu has described Lionel Messi as the eighth wonder of the world after the 35-year-old led Argentina to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
“The 8th wonder of the world, Messi,” the former Newcastle United and Everton winger wrote on Twitter.
Messi cemented his place in football history after leading his country to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored twice in the final as Argentina defeated France on penalties to lift the coveted trophy.
The South Americans rose into a 2-0 lead in the first half, thanks to goals from Messi and Angel di Maria.
However, France came back from behind to draw level, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice to send the game into extra time.
Messi again put Argentina ahead in the second half of extra time, but Mbappe responded by completing his hat-trick as the game ended 3-3.
In the ensuing penalty shootout, Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed as Lionel Scaloni’s side won 4-2 on penalties to take the trophy home.
The Argentina captain has since been heralded as the greatest footballer of all time after adding the World Cup to his glamorous list of trophies.
