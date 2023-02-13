I believe Atsu is still alive – Player's wife

Atsu, who plays for Turkish side Hatayspor, was trapped under the rubble together with the club’s sporting director Taner Savut.

Both are still yet to be found, with the football world uniting in praying for their safety and rescue from beneath the rubble.

Speaking to the BBC, Atsu’s wife said her husband is yet to be found because the rescuers lack the needed equipment to aid in their search.

She said she was still hopeful that the footballer was alive, adding that she is keeping him in prayers.

“His agent is in Turkey and he is trying to get to the place where it happened. They know where the building is and they are trying to rescue everybody,” Marie-Claire said.

“They know that there are people still under the rubble but the problem is that they don’t have the equipment necessary to get him out. We don’t know where he is. I still pray and believe he is alive.”

Meanwhile, thermal cameras have confirmed that many people are still alive despite being trapped under the collapsed building where Atsu was staying before the devastating earthquake struck.

According to a report by Turkish outfit Ajanspor, the building also houses handball player Cemal Kütahya and his family, who are yet to be found.