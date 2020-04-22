The 28-year-old in a video has shared the daily routine he goes through before heading for every English Premier League.

During this period of lockdown in England and most parts of the world, with football activities being suspended most football players and other athletes in order to take away the boredom share videos of their personal training sessions and how they live at home.

Cristian Atsu using a Tottenha game as an example has revealed the daily preparation he undertakes before leaving for games.

After taking his bath and dressing up, the next thing that he does is to pray thanking God and seeking his face, before he eats.

Atsu’s children will bid him a farewell before he steps out for games.

Christian Atsu plies his trade with Newcastle and currently he has been battling for a starting berth in the team.

The former Chelsea midfielder represented Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and he sustained injuries in the process, which contributed to his lack of much playing time at club level.