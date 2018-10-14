Pulse.com.gh logo
Christian Atsu saves family from serving jail time


According to Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng of Crime Check Foundation, Ghana and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu has donated to save a mother and two daughters from jail time.

Ghanaian midfielder Christian Atsu saved a mother and her two daughters from serving jail time for collecting leftover corn estimated at GHC10.

A court found them guilty after they were charged with stealing leftover corn worth GHC10. They were consequently sentenced after they were unable to raise GH¢360 slapped on them.

The trio included a lactating mother.

According to Kwarteng, Black Stars winger Christian Atsu came to the rescue of the convicts and through the Crime Check Foundation donated GHC1000 for their release. They are set to be released on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng wrote on his Facebook wall: “Cases like this make a strong case for a review of Ghana’s criminal justice laws. "They may not have had permission for collecting the leftovers from the farm, but in a country where poverty is endemic in most rural communities, what some rural folks do is to go searching for rejected harvested corn to keep their families alive."

