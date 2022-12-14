Messi doesn’t need World Cup to prove he’s greatest – Christian Atsu

Messi has been in inspirational form for his country in the ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup, having helped them reach the final.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored and provided an assist as Argentina easily dispatched off Croatia in the semi-final on Tuesday.

This has seen him become the player with the most goals (five – joint with Kylian Mbappe) and most assists (three) in the tournament.

Commenting on Messi’s magical performance against Croatia on Twitter, Atsu said the Paris Saint-Germain star doesn’t need a World Cup trophy to prove he’s the greatest.

“He doesn’t need the World Cup to prove he is the GOAT. Messi,” the former Newcastle United winger tweeted.

Meanwhile, Messi has indicated that the 2022 World Cup will be his last for Argentina, hinting at retiring from international duty.

"I am very happy for finishing my journey in World Cups in a final, to play the last game in a final. That is really very gratifying," he stated after the win over Croatia.

"Everything I lived in this World Cup has been emotional, seeing how much it has been enjoyed in Argentina.

"There are a lot of years from this year to the next one. I don't think I will be able to do that. To finish this way is brilliant."

On winning the World Cup trophy, he said: "We are going to do our best, as we have done up until now, so that this time it really happens - we really win it.

"I have been enjoying it the past few years, being with the national side. I am really enjoying everything that is happening to us.

"To get the Copa America, to reach the World Cup with 36 games unbeaten, and to finish all that trajectory in a final is just incredible.

"I hope the people in Argentina enjoy themselves and what we are doing. They shouldn't doubt we are giving absolutely everything."