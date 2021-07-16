You can’t say no to Chelsea when they want to sign you – Christian Atsu

The 29-year-old completed a move to the Blues from Porto in 2013 but struggled to nail down a place in the team.
Ghana international Christian Atsu has revealed that he couldn’t say no when Chelsea expressed interest in signing him.
Atsu was subsequently sent out on loan to Vitesse, Everton, Malaga and Bournemouth, before finally joining Newcastle United in a permanent deal.
Some have blamed the winger’s career choice as the reason he failed to reach his peak, but Atsu insists he made the right choice by joining Chelsea.
“That [joining Chelsea] was the right decision that I made, if someone tells me this road is wrong, they must know what would have happened if I’d stayed at Porto," he told The Athletic.
"Would I be at a big European club now? Maybe, but nobody can tell me that for certain. If Chelsea want to sign you, how can you say no?
"I believed I could make it at Chelsea so I went there. It didn’t happen but that does not make it a bad move.”
Atsu recently parted ways with Newcastle United after failing to make a single Premier League appearance last season.
According to him, although he has loved living in England, he is looking to move to a club in another European country.
“I am weighing up my options. I would prefer it to be warm weather, but we’ll see,” the 29-year-old stated.
“I’ve loved being in England and I have offers from here but I think I need to move away. I might stay in Europe. I have to decide."
