Christian Eriksen named as sub for Brentford

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen holds a Brentford scarf as he is unveiled at the Premier League club

Christian Eriksen was named among the Brentford substitutes for the visit of Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

The former Tottenham and Inter Milan midfielder is set for an emotional return to football eight months after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank confirmed on Friday that Eriksen would play some part this weekend at the Brentford Community Stadium after proving his fitness in two behind-closed-doors friendlies.

"Christian will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch tomorrow," Frank said. "It is a big day for all of us, but especially Christian and his family. 

"When he is in training, it is really remarkable the things he has been doing."

Eriksen was released by Inter after his cardiac arrest due to health regulations in Italy that forbid players with implantable cardioverter defibrillators from featuring in Serie A.

Brentford are 14th in the Premier League table, four points above the relegation zone.

