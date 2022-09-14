13-year-old boy becomes youngest ever to play senior football in the UK

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

The lad has broken a 42-year-old record to become the youngest to feature in a first-class competition in the UK.

Christopher Atherton made history in the UK on Tuesday night.
Glevanon football club academy star Christopher Atherton made history on Tuesday as the club strolled to a comfortable win in the League Cup.

The club defeated Dollingtonstown 6-0 to book a spot in the next round of the Northern Ireland League Cup at Mourneview Park, Lurgan.

Christopher Atherton made his debut as a substitute and grabbed an assist.
Atherton started the game on the bench before he came on in the second half to become the youngest player to play a competitive match in the UK.

At 13 years and 329 days old, he breaks the record set in 1980 by Eamon Collins of Blackpool, who was 14 years and 322 days old when he set the record on September 9.

Not only did the schoolboy make history, but he also showed that he is in the team on merit.

Atherton came on to assist one of the goals to go with his historic and memorable evening in style.

The club, Glevanon, didn't waste time to celebrate the youngster, describing his impact as an 'amazing debut'. Atherton was just 27 days off the world record.

