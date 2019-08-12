The former Kotoko player was sent home after reportedly being caught of fogging his birth certificate to earn a call-up to the team led by Coach Ibrahim Tanko.

Documents indicate the player is within the age category after being born on November 22, 1998, his age on the transfer market differs. His date of birth of on the transfer market is July 4, 1992.

But following deliberation from the technical bench of the team, Bonney has been sent home to avoid any possible sanction from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Bonney was impressive for Hearts of Oak during the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

Ghana will host the Algeria U23 in the first leg tie at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The winner of the two-legged fixture will gain one of the slots to the tournament to be staged in Egypt.