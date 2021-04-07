City remain 'fresh' for quadruple fight after Dortmund scare, says Foden

But they have failed to get beyond the last eight in the Champions League in each of Pep Guardiola's four previous seasons in charge and had to dig deep for their win against Dortmund.

Kevin De Bruyne gave the home side a first-half lead and they kept Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, who is coveted by Europe's top clubs, relatively quiet until he teed up Reus in the 84th minute.

Foden had the final say as the clock ran down, but the away goal for Dortmund could still prove crucial.

"It was a relief," he said. "We had a lot of chances but in the end I'm just happy to score and help the team in a crucial time.

"But of course they are a great team. They are going to have spells where they have the ball as well and it is going to be a really interesting game in the second leg.