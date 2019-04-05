Kwame Boateng scored from the spot kick as Medeama SC handed Asante Kotoko a 1-0 defeat at the Tarkwa T and A Park on Thursday.

Asante Kotoko won their matchday 1 clash against Aduana Stars in Kumasi, unconvincing though.

The slow start of the Porcupine Warriors is a cause for concern, especially after having sold out good football in the CAF Confederation Cup- reached the group stage of the second most glamorous competition on the African continent.

In a post-match press conference after Kotoko’s defeat, the former Black Stars skipper expressed worry over his side’s dip in form.

“Is over, but again we need to improve on the way we handle matches.

“If we want to get to Africa again, it’s important we win our matches, but we are struggling in the sense that we lost a lot of key players, we played without a striker and some of the players are suspended.

“There is a little bit of misunderstanding on the way we handle things. Hopefully, we will rectify that and move on,” he noted.

The Porcupine Warriors will face Eleven Wonders at Nkoranza in their next game on Sunday.