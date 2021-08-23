CK Akonnor: Black Stars coach remains unpaid for 7 months

Akonnor has since led the country to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The 47-year-old is also currently preparing to lead the team against Ethiopia and South Africa, with the FIFA World Cup qualifiers scheduled to begin in September.

Speaking to journalists via zoom after announcing his provisional squad for the qualifiers, Akonnor addressed his unpaid arrears.

“Yesterday and today, it has come up that I’ve been paid. That’s not the case. I think the FA has corrected that,” he said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

The four-time AFCON champions will begin the qualification series in Group G against Ethiopia before taking on South Africa.

Akonnor’s provisional squad, which he named two weeks ago, includes in-form Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

Three other players from the Ghana Premier League have also made their squad, namely; Dreams FC’s Philemon Baffuor, Kotoko’s Ismail Ganiyu and Hearts goalkeeper Richard Attah.

Meanwhile, U-20 wonderkid Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has also made the squad. Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is also included despite currently nursing an injury.