The Porcupine Warriors last Wednesday secured their first win in the CAF Confederation Cup beating Zesco United of Zambia 2-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

According to C.K Akonnor, the team have analysed the Zambians and he believes his game plan will work to perfection at the Nkana Stadium.

"We have our game plan against Nkana FC and hopefully, it will work out perfectly for us and subsequently", Akonnor told Happy FM.

"We have seen their game against Al Hilal and Zesco so we have a fair idea about the team".

"I won’t be able to tell if we can win, lose or draw but we are going with the aim of winning or getting at least a draw".

Akunnor further struggled to answer why the defense has conceded 6 goals in 6 games (including the playoff round) but he is optimistic the defense will come good in no time.

"It’s difficult and it’s slowly becoming a worry but I believe it will improve".

"There’s the need for our defense to be sharp and improve so we are working on it".

Kotoko are third in group C of the CAF Confederations Cup with 3 points, same as Al Hilal and Zesco above them on the table and Nkana FC languishing at the bottom with 0 points.

