The Porcupine Warriors sealed the comfortable win thanks to first-half goals by Fatawu Shafiu, Emmanuel Gyamfi, and Martin Antwi to move up to second in the Cup Group C table, a point behind Al Hilal.

The pre-match talk was dominated by how poor Kotoko had been defensively, conceding in all three games they had played in the group.

This forced Akonnor to ring changes to his starting line up with Wahab Adams picked ahead of Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu in the heart of the defence and Martin Antwi taking the place of Maxwell Baakoh on the left flank.

"We are trying our best. Today we have won 3-0 and it's important that we did so without conceding a goal," Akonnor said after the match.

“I wasn't worried about how we would possess the ball, but about how we would defend. I was worried we were going to change the setup, but the new players came in and did a marvelous job.”

Kotoko next match is at home against Al Hilal on Sunday, March 10.

