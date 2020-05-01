Akonnor replaced his former boss Kwesi Appiah in January 2020, after the latter’s deal wasn’t renewed after it expired.

Although he has been working as the head coach of the senior national football team of Ghana, since January, he was working by word of mouth.

However, Graphic in a report has said that Akonnor has finally signed a two-year deal as the coach of the Black Stars to make his contract with Ghana legal binding.

Meanwhile, reports had emerged that CK Akonnor will receive $25,000 every month as salary.

He is expected to transform the senior national team and guide the Black Stars to win the African Cup of Nations trophy that has eluded the country for the past 38 years.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is still hunting for a new Technical Director to replace Coach Oti Akenteng

The 46-year-old has had stints with Eleven Wise, Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC, AshGold and Asante Kotoko.