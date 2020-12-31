Akonnor was appointed as head coach of the Black Stars in January, 2020 to replace his former boss Kwesi Appiah.

However, he and his backroom staff hadn’t been paid since taking charge of the Black Stars.

But the spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Henry Asante Twum has disclosed that the Ministry of Youth and Sports who is the employer of the national team coaches has settled two months of the salary arrears of CK Akonnor before Christmas.

"CK Akonnor has been paid two months. He received it before Christmas and would have another two months next week," Ghana FA Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum told Kumasi based Kessben FM.

"That’s what we’ve been told by the Sports Ministry.

"The Ministry had hoped to clear six months of the arrears but unfortunately it seems they were overstretched hence paying the two months for the time being," he added.

Akonnor is reportedly on a $25,000-a-month salary as Black Stars head coach.

The ex-Black Stars captain has played four matches in all competitions since he was appointed. He has won two and lost two in process.

CK Akonnor’s immediate task is to guide Ghana to triumph in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Cameroon in 2020.

Ghana have not won any continental trophy at the senior level since 1982 in Libya when they conquered the rest of Africa.

And he is also expected to qualify the West African country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar.