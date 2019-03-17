The Porcupine Warriors needed to defeat Zesco United in Ndola in the final match of the group to ensure their place in the quarterfinals stage of the competition.

Charles Akonnor’s men looked to have completed the job after Stephen Nyarko gave them the lead on the stroke of half time.

But Jesse Were capitalized on a defensive blunder by Kotoko on the 54th minute to restore parity for the hosts before Kondwani Mtonga wrapped the win for Zesco two minutes later.

Despite the loss, coach Akonnor expressed his delight with the display of his team throughout the competition.

“It’s a match that we wanted to win so badly because of the situation if you look at the situation we ourselves in, Zesco had nothing to lose, without any pressure and we wanted to get into the quarter finals and it meant so much for us but we didn’t play very well as we’ve been doing.”

“The goals we conceded since we started this campaign has been a major problem and it has affected us. Honestly we’ve lost bitterly but I must say I’m proud of the boys from the time we started this it’s been a difficult journey.”

“Today is the end of the journey and hopefully we’ll learn from this campaign and comeback stronger.”

Sudanese side Al Hilal topped the Group and were joined by Nkana FC.

credit: Ghanasoccernet