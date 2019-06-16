Asante Kotoko are through to the final of the Normalisation Committee’s Special Competition after beating arch-rivals 5-4 on penalties.

The Porcupine Warriors took the lead through Fatawu Safiu’s exceptional finish in the fourth minute. Hearts of Oak were awarded a penalty in the 94th minute after Kotoko defender Evans Owusu stopped a goal-bound effort with his hand.

Christopher Bonney converted the spot-kick to send the game to penalties which Kotoko won 5-4.

After the match, Asante Kotoko coach, C.K Akonnor, ecstatically took to the ‘Ɔmo Ada’ dance – literary meaning ‘They are sleeping – to celebrate his win over Hearts of Oak.