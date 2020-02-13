Akonnor is currently touring Europe in a bid to fraternise with some Ghanaian players plying their trade abroad.

The 45-year-old has previously visited the Ayew Brothers, Christian Atsu and Jeffrey Schlupp, who are all playing in England.

CK Akonnor visits Daniel Amartey

His latest visit took him to Leicester City, where he met with Daniel Amartey and Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers.

Amartey has battled with injuries for over a year now, having suffered a broken leg in October 2018.

The Ghanaian has struggled for game time as a result and remains sidelined despite successfully undergoing surgery.

Amartey missed last year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) due to injury but it appears he is firmly in the plans of Akonnor.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars coach also crossed carpets to Belgium, where he met some coaches and observed a training session of Anderlecht.

Akonnor met Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, before also spending some time with youngsters Francis Amuzu, Jeremy Doku and Elisha Owusu who are all eligible to play for Ghana.