CK Akunnor seals 3-year deal with Kotoko

The former coach for the AshGold has joined the Porcupine Warriors

CK Akunnor has joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko on a three year deal as the replacement for Paa Kwesi Fabin.

Paa Kwesi Fabin resigned as coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko after he reportedly got a coaching job in South Africa.

The Porcupine Warriors following three weeks of Fabin’s resignation from the side have reportedly signed a three year contract with CK Akunnor.

CK Akunnor will be unveiled on Thursday at the secretariat of Kotoko in Kumasi.

The former Black Stars skipper has had stints with clubs like Eleven Wise, Accra Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC and AshGold.

Before CK Akunnor resigned from AshGold he helped them to finish second on Ghana Premier League log after the first half of the season.

