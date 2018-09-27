news

C.K Akunnor and Yusif Abubakar are favoured for the vacant Kumasi Asante Kotoko coaching job.

Paa Kwesi Fabin resigned as coach for the Porcupine Warriors last two weeks, after building a formidable team.

Several coaches have expressed interest in the coaching job of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, but it is understood that Yusif Abubakar and CK Akunnor have been shortlisted.

“We will name a coach before the end of the month and he is expected to be a local coach,“ he told Silver FM.

“Which ever coach we will settle on is of high quality, we have interviewed them."

CK Akunnor turned things around at Ashanti Gold, helping them to avoid relegation after taking charge of the team in the middle of the season in 2017.

But he parted ways with Miners following a disagreement with management team of the Obuasi giants

Yusif Abubakar propelled Aduana Stars to the Ghana Premier League triumph last season. However, he was sacked after two CAF Confederation Cup games without a win.