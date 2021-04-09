Clasico, German surprise duo and PSG under pressure - what to watch in Europe

Wolfsburg have not finished in the Bundesliga's top four since 2015, Eintracht since 1993. Both are on course to finish there this season, with the Wolves third and Frankfurt fourth.

Eintracht have lost just once in 16 games since Wolfsburg beat them 2-1 in December and last weekend's 2-1 win at Borussia Dortmund left them seven points clear of Erling Braut Haaland's team in fifth with seven matches left. Wolfsburg, four points better off, have lost once in 13.

Both are coached by an Austrian, with Eintracht's Adi Huetter and Wolfsburg's Oliver Glasner spending time at Red Bull Salzburg before leaving their home country. Their methods are not the same though: Wolfsburg's success is based on a solid defence, while only Bayern Munich have scored more goals than Frankfurt, whose leading marksman Andre Silva has 22 goals.

PSG play catch-up

Strasbourg v Paris Saint-Germain, Saturday 1500 GMT