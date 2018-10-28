Pulse.com.gh logo
Claude Puel hopes Daniel Amartey injury is not serious

The defender, 23, was carried from the pitch on a stretcher after twisting his left ankle in injury time.

Claude Puel hopes the injury suffered by Daniel Amartey late in Leicester's draw with West Ham is not serious as it appeared.

The defender, 23, was carried from the pitch on a stretcher after twisting his left ankle in injury time.

Leicester manager Puel said: "I hope it is not as a serious as we think. He will have to have an examination."

Wilfred Ndidi had equalised for the Foxes just a few moments earlier to earn a 1-1 draw.

READ ALSO: Leicester City owner's helicopter crashes outside stadium

The Foxes fought back after going behind to Fabian Balbuena's opener after 30 minutes but Puel was more concerned about the young Ghanaian, who appeared distressed as he left the field.

"My first thought at the end is for my player Daniel," he said. "He played well and gave his best so it is difficult to see this injury at the end.

"I thought more about that at the end than the game."

