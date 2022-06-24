Ridge City birthed from my passion to help girls aspiring to be footballers – Cleopatra Nketiah

The Panthers are also one of the well-branded women’s teams in Ghana at the moment, having led the way in adopting a professional way of doing things.

The club topped Zone A of the Division One League and have, therefore, qualified for the middle league, where success would see them qualify for the topflight.

“Ridge City was formed in 2018. My partner, Cyril Alexander Gockel, and I put it together. I came out from the fact that I wanted to do something in women’s football – I support Chelsea, both men and women’s teams – and I love being a part of that community,” Ms. Nketiah told Pulse.com.gh.

“I used to live in the UK and I used to watch the games and participate in everything that was Chelsea-related. But when I moved to Ghana, I wasn’t feeling that connected to football.

“And I thought ‘why not create my own team?’ Why not do something also to help me play and help girls around who are interested in playing football, and to just bring that whole vibe to wherever I am in Ghana. That’s how Ridge City started.”

Meanwhile, Ridge City have been nominated for the Best Female Team of the Year at the 2022 Ghana Football Awards.