Watch: Club owner storms pitch to choose player to take 96th-minute penalty; he misses

Emmanuel Ayamga

There was a moment of madness in the Bulgarian topflight after a club owner stormed the pitch to personally select the player to take a last-minute penalty.

A relegation playoff game between Tsarsko Selo and Lokomotiv Sofia got very tense as both clubs battled for three points.

Lokomotiv Sofia took a first-half lead through Frane Cirjak, but the home side restored parity in the 73rd minute when Andrey Yordanov scored from a brilliant finish.

The game looked destined to end in a draw until Tsarsko Selo were awarded a 96th-minute penalty and an opportunity to save their topflight status.

Yusupha Yaffa picked the ball to take the penalty but the club’s owner, Stoyne Manolov, quickly moved on to the pitch to take the ball from him.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the club’s owner is seen having a heated exchange with Yaffa and pushing him off the pitch.

The pair continued their disagreement until the match official intervened to ensure Manolov was walked off the pitch.

Manolov then insisted that the club’s regular penalty taker, Martin Kavdanski, took the kick and was granted his wish.

Unfortunately, though, Kavdanski couldn’t convert from 12 yards as his weak effort was saved, condemning Tsarsko Selo to relegation.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

