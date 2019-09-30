The Israeli was the coach of the Black Stars from 2014 to 2017 during which he guided Ghana to the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

His contract wasn’t extended after it expired in 2017 following a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign coupled with a poor start to the qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Avram Grant still has fond-memories of Ghana and he will welcome a return to the Black Stars.

“I really miss Ghana and I want to re-unite with Ghana again if I am given the opportunity,” he told Kasapa FM

"I have so many memories about Ghana and I must say that Kwesi Nyantakyi did extremely well as the President of the Ghana Football Association but its quite unfortunate”

He added that there is too much politics in our game which he doesn’t want to talk about it or involve himself.

“I love Ghana and ready to come back again”, Avram concluded.

On February 28, 2017 the Ghana Football Association released a statement which sighted that both parties have gone into a mutual agreement to end the contract upon its expiry..

Following Avram’s decision to part ways with Ghana he was quoted as saying by the BBC that “the time is right” for him to seek a new challenge and that he had enjoyed his time in charge as the Ghana Coach.