Coach Jack's joy in discovering young talents in the Western Region

He eats, breathes and sleeps football. For a man with such passion for the game, it’s difficult to separate him from the football pitch and his involvement is unmistakable.

He may not have made it as a footballer but, as a coach, his impact on the Sefwi community is profound. A man of great civility and commitment, Coach Jack endeavours to transfer these traits to the kids that he manages.

In 2015, he founded the Army for Christ Charity (AFCC) Football Academy to help in the development of talents in the community and to offer hope to kids who aspire to be footballers.

There are currently several kids under his guidance, some of whom have been recruited into school teams and have gone on to participate in the prestigious national Milo U-13 Champions League.

“I think coaching is my calling,” he told Pulse.com.gh. “I enjoy giving kids a chance and it doesn’t even feel like I’m working. It’s seamless for me.”

Coach Jack is well-known for his work with the AFCC Academy, but he has hopes of managing at the highest level, hence the decision to do his coaching badges.

Earlier this year, he enrolled in the CAF/GFA License D coaching course and aims to acquire the required knowledge to take his coaching career to the next level.

He also has some experience in football administration, as he currently serves as the deputy chairman of the Western North Juvenile Colts Association.

In the meantime, though, Coach Jack is the manager Bekwaiman Sporting Club, which plays in the Western Regional Football Association (WRFA) Division Two League.

Coach Jack's managerial career took off five years ago and although none of the kids that he discovered has made it to the top level yet, he believes things will fall into place soon.

For now, he finds joy in managing and discovering football talents in the Western Region and he hopes that, in time, his dedication will yield the success that he craves and deserves.