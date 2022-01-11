RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Coach Milo should have invited me for the AFCON - Kevin Prince Boateng

Authors:

Evans Annang

Hertha Berlin midfielder, Kevin Prince Boateng has disclosed his readiness to rescind his decision not to play for the Black Stars again.

According to him, he would have honored a call up to the team ahead of the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Reacting to the Black Stars loss in their opening fixture against Morocco yesterday, the maverick player said Ghana should have called him.

“Ghana 🙈🙈 #shouldhavejustcalledme next game 3 points let’s go black ⭐️“, he tweeted.

The Black Stars lost to Morocco when midfielder Sofiane Boufal took advantage of a defensive lapse to score what proved to be the winner.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

