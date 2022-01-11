According to him, he would have honored a call up to the team ahead of the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
Coach Milo should have invited me for the AFCON - Kevin Prince Boateng
Hertha Berlin midfielder, Kevin Prince Boateng has disclosed his readiness to rescind his decision not to play for the Black Stars again.
Reacting to the Black Stars loss in their opening fixture against Morocco yesterday, the maverick player said Ghana should have called him.
“Ghana 🙈🙈 #shouldhavejustcalledme next game 3 points let’s go black ⭐️“, he tweeted.
The Black Stars lost to Morocco when midfielder Sofiane Boufal took advantage of a defensive lapse to score what proved to be the winner.
