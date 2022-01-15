Coach Milovan Rajevac is a disaster – Gabby Otchere-Darko fumes

Reacting after the Black Stars drew with Gabon in their Group C at the ongoing African Cup of Nations, Mr. Otchere-Darko said the Serbian coach is a disaster.

“The coach, frankly, is a disaster. He was happy to sit dangerously on a 1 nil advantage and it predictably ended to our disadvantage. Sad!”, he tweeted.

Gabby also said Ghana did not deserve to win in their game against Gabon because the team was resting on a bundle of rudderless mediocre.

Pulse Ghana

“Ghana did not deserve to win. That simple. Only one moment of brilliance - the Ayew goal. The rest was a bundle of rudderless mediocre,” he added.

Ghana have failed to win any of their first two matches in Group C of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after drawing against Gabon on Friday evening.