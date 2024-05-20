Opeele jabs 'ungrateful' Ghanaian players as Boniface flies chilhood coach for Bundesliga coronation

He once again starred in Leverkusen’s final game of the league season against Augsburg on Saturday and was on the score sheet as the won 2-1.

The Nigeria international, who has scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions this season, flew his childhood coach to the BayArena for his team’s title coronation.

Boniface later shared before and now photos of himself and his childhood coach holding the Bundesliga trophy, accompanied by the caption “If you like give up.”

Reacting to Boniface’s kind gesture, former Asante Kotoko coach Opeele took a swipe at Ghanaian footballers and accused them of being ungrateful to those who helped them rise to the top.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Opeele said he has never seen any Ghanaian player fly their youth coaches to witness their highs.

“Nigerian Victor Boniface celebrates Bundesliga title with childhood Nigerian coach,” he wrote on his X page.

“Never seen a Ghanaian player fly his coach. Nigerians’ gratitude is on a different level. Coaching in Ghana is BS. Waste of MF time! A player bought car for his coach & put f old engine in. LMAO.”