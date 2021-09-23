RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Coman returns to Bayern Munich training after heart surgery

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

France winger Kingsley Coman (L) returned to training at Bayern Munich on Thursday after heart surgery

France winger Kingsley Coman (L) returned to training at Bayern Munich on Thursday after heart surgery Creator: CHRISTOF STACHE
France winger Kingsley Coman (L) returned to training at Bayern Munich on Thursday after heart surgery Creator: CHRISTOF STACHE

France winger Kingsley Coman returned to training with Bayern Munich on Thursday just days after undergoing heart surgery, the Bundesliga leaders confirmed Thursday.

"'King' (Coman) has been running again. We are happy that he was back on the pitch," Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann said ahead of Friday's Bundesliga game at bottom side Greuther Fuerth.

Last week, Bayern revealed the 25-year-old Coman had undergone surgery to correct an irregular heartbeat, but Nagelsmann said the France international is "not an option" for Friday's league match.

However, Germany midfielders Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry could both play after shaking off an ankle injury and flu respectively.

"They have both trained very well and could play. We have to see if it makes sense," said Nagelsmann.

France defender Lucas Hernandez has also overcome a knee injury and returned to training.

Bayern's back-up goalkeeper Sven Ulreich is struggling with a knee injury after colliding with Musiala at the start of the week and in his absence, reserve team keeper Christian Fruechtl will be on the bench at Fuerth.

