Comoros 3-2 Ghana: Black stars bow out of AFCON after failing to win a single game

A double from Ahmed Mongi and another from El Fardou Ben Nabouhane ensured the Comorians sealed a famous victory, with strikes from Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Alexander Djiku only serving as consolation for Ghana.

Milovan Rajevac made one change to the team that drew with Gabon, with Fatawu Issahaku replacing the injured Baba Iddrisu.

However, whatever game plan the Serbian was planning to implement was disrupted when Comoros took the lead after just four minutes.

Captain Ben Nabouhane dispossessed Baba Rahman off the ball before going on a solo run which ended with the striker firing a low shot past Joojo Wollacot.

Conceding early sounded a wake-up call to the Black Stars, who started to make incursions into the Comoros area.

Alexandrer Djiku came close to equalising a few minutes later but saw his goal-bound header cleared off the line.

Ghana’s situation, however, went from bad to worse when skipper Andre Ayew was controversially sent off after clashing with goalkeeper Salim Ben Boina.

Playing with 10-men, Rajevac’s side weathered the storm for bit before regaining control of the game despite their numerical disadvantage.

A series of patient build-ups led to Issahaku testing the Comoros goalkeeper with a long-range shot that was easily saved.

Kamaldeen Sulemana was the next to go close, but the teenager’s curling effort was also parried away by Ben Boina.

Despite Ghana’s renewed spirit and dominance, it was the Comorians who doubled their lead after the break.

Ahmed Mogni succeeded in twisting and turning Thomas Partey before placing the ball beyond the reach of an outreached Wollacot.

Two minutes later, though, the Black Stars reduced the deficit, with substitute Richmond Boakye Yiadom heading home from a Daniel-Kofi Kyereh cross.

Djiku then restored parity in the 77th minute for any hope of a comeback was killed after Mongo put Comoros back in front with five minutes remaining.