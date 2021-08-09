RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

The United States national team, winners of the CONCACAF Gold Cup earlier this month, will open CONCACAF final round qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on September 2 at El Salvador under a schedule announced Monday

The United States national team, winners of the CONCACAF Gold Cup earlier this month, will open CONCACAF final round qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on September 2 at El Salvador under a schedule announced Monday Creator: Patrick T. FALLON
The United States national team, winners of the CONCACAF Gold Cup earlier this month, will open CONCACAF final round qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on September 2 at El Salvador under a schedule announced Monday Creator: Patrick T. FALLON

Gold Cup champion United States will open final-round North American qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on September 2 at El Salvador under a match schedule released on Monday.

Recommended articles

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) unveiled matches for September and October in the "Octagonal" round-robin tournament to decide 2022 Qatar World Cup berths.

The Americans and Salvadorans are joined in the eight-team showdown by Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Panama and Honduras. The top three finishers advance to Qatar while the fourth-place squad has a playoff next June to decide another berth.

Each team will play 14 matches, seven home and seven away, over windows in September, October and November 2021 and January and March 2022.

The US squad, which defeated Mexico 1-0 at Las Vegas for the regional Gold Cup crown August 1, will open at San Salvador, then return home to face Canada at Nashville on September 5 and then travel to Honduras on September 8.

The following month, the Americans will play Jamaica at Austin, Texas, on October 7, at Panama on October 10 and against Costa Rica at Columbus, Ohio, on October 13.

US Soccer Federation leadership has been revamped in the wake of the US men missing the 2018 Russia World Cup.

September-October qualifying matches (home team listed first):

Sept. 2: Canada v. Honduras, El Salvador v. USA, Panama v. Costa Rica, Mexico v. Jamaica

Sept. 5: USA v Canada, El Salvador v. Honduras, Costa Rica v. Mexico, Jamaica v. Panama

Sept. 8: Canada v. El Salvador, Honduras v. USA, Panama v. Mexico, Costa Rica v. Jamaica

Oct. 7: Mexico v. Canada, Honduras v. Costa Rica, El Salvador v. Panama, USA v. Jamaica

Oct. 10: Jamaica v. Canada, Mexico v. Honduras, Costa Rica v. El Salvador, Panama v. USA

Oct. 13: Canada v. Panama, Honduras v. Jamaica, El Salvador v. Mexico, USA v. Costa Rica

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Tokyo 2020: Ghana disqualified in 4*100 final

Tokyo 2020: Ghana qualifies for 4x100m relay final after setting new national record

Focus switches to PSG as tearful Messi confirms it's over at Barca

A tearful Lionel Messi tells a press conference in Barcelona that joining French giants Paris Saint-Germain is a 'possibility' Creator: Adrian ADDISON

Hearts of Oak secure historic double after winning FA Cup

Hearts of Oak secure historic double after winning FA Cup

Tokyo 2020: History-maker Samuel Takyi secures bronze after losing to Duke Regan in semi-final

Tokyo 2020: History-maker Samuel Takyi secures bronze after losing to Duke Regan in semi-final