This is the highest money involved in the transfer of a player in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Although Gyan has been linked with Asante Kotoko the whole summer, the Royals presented the most attractive offer, winning over Ghana’s all-time top scorer.

According to his agent, Sammy Anim Addo, Gyan will earn over “$1 million in cash and packages.” He said this in an interview with Accra based Joy Sports.

Mathew Cudjoe, who played for Kotoko last season, as part of the deal, will join Legon Cities.

Gyan will join the first team of Legon Cities for training next week ahead of the start of the new season on November 13.

He has further expressed his excitement in joining the Ghana Premier League and his commitment to making the team excel in the league.