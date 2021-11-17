RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Confirmed: Here are the five teams Ghana could face in the World Cup play-offs

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

All is set for the draw for the play-offs of CAF’s World Cup qualifiers after 10 teams secured progression to the last round.

Confirmed: Here are the five teams that Ghana could face in the World Cup play-offs
Confirmed: Here are the five teams that Ghana could face in the World Cup play-offs

Ghana defeated South Africa 1-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday to seal top spot in Group G after edging Bafana Bafana on goals scored.

Recommended articles

Andre Ayew’s well-taken first-half penalty was enough to hand Milovan Rajevac’s a very important win and send them to the play-offs.

The Black Stars have now joined nine other heavyweights on the continent ahead of the play-off draw in late December.

So far, Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Mali, Cameroon and DR Congo have all also booked their places in the last round of qualifiers.

The format of the draw, however, means that the top five teams on the FIFA World Ranking will be seeded and will face the other five lower-ranked teams.

As it stands, Ghana will not be seeded because the Black Stars are currently ranked seventh in Africa.

Meanwhile, the top five teams on the continent at the moment are Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and Nigeria.

In effect, the Black Stars will face one of the above teams in the play-offs in their bid to return to the World Cup.

Between Senegal, Nigeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria, which team would you like Ghana to face?

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘You deserve what you got from Suarez’ – South Africans ‘bleed’ over Ghana's penalty

‘You deserve what you got from Suarez’ – South Africans ‘bleed’ over Ghana's penalty

Female footballer arrested for hiring masked men to injure her teammate

Female footballer arrested for hiring masked men to injure her teammate

WCQ: Why Black Stars will qualify for play-offs if they beat South Africa by any margin

WCQ: Why Black Stars will qualify for play-offs if they beat South Africa by any margin

Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come to town

The mood around the Italy team is positive after an impressive revival under Roberto Mancini Creator: Marco BERTORELLO