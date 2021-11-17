Confirmed: Here are the five teams Ghana could face in the World Cup play-offs

Andre Ayew’s well-taken first-half penalty was enough to hand Milovan Rajevac’s a very important win and send them to the play-offs.

The Black Stars have now joined nine other heavyweights on the continent ahead of the play-off draw in late December.

So far, Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Mali, Cameroon and DR Congo have all also booked their places in the last round of qualifiers.

The format of the draw, however, means that the top five teams on the FIFA World Ranking will be seeded and will face the other five lower-ranked teams.

As it stands, Ghana will not be seeded because the Black Stars are currently ranked seventh in Africa.

Meanwhile, the top five teams on the continent at the moment are Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and Nigeria.

In effect, the Black Stars will face one of the above teams in the play-offs in their bid to return to the World Cup.