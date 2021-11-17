Ghana defeated South Africa 1-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday to seal top spot in Group G after edging Bafana Bafana on goals scored.
Confirmed: Here are the five teams Ghana could face in the World Cup play-offs
All is set for the draw for the play-offs of CAF’s World Cup qualifiers after 10 teams secured progression to the last round.
Andre Ayew’s well-taken first-half penalty was enough to hand Milovan Rajevac’s a very important win and send them to the play-offs.
The Black Stars have now joined nine other heavyweights on the continent ahead of the play-off draw in late December.
So far, Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Mali, Cameroon and DR Congo have all also booked their places in the last round of qualifiers.
The format of the draw, however, means that the top five teams on the FIFA World Ranking will be seeded and will face the other five lower-ranked teams.
As it stands, Ghana will not be seeded because the Black Stars are currently ranked seventh in Africa.
Meanwhile, the top five teams on the continent at the moment are Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and Nigeria.
In effect, the Black Stars will face one of the above teams in the play-offs in their bid to return to the World Cup.
Between Senegal, Nigeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria, which team would you like Ghana to face?
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh