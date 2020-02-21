Notable names missing the trip are contract rebel Songne Yacouba and new signing Kwame Poku.

The historic game between the two rivals will be played at the Barnet Stadium in London on March 7, 2020.

The game is an avenue for the two giants to showcase Ghana’s brand of football to the rest of the world and also give Ghanaians in the diaspora a feel of the biggest game in the country.

The match will be broadcast live on Saturday 7th March 2020 exclusively on GTV, GTVsports Plus and Obonu TV.

PLAYERS

Felix Annam, Kwame Baah, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Christopher Nakai Nettey, Imoro Ibrahim, Habib Mohammed, Ampem Dacosta, Justice Blay, Collins Ameyaw, Mudasiru Salifu, Kwame Adom Frimpong, Maxwell Baakoh, Matthew Anim Cudjoe, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Augustine Okrah, Richard Arthur, William Opoku Mensah, Naby Laye Keita

OFFICIALS

Maxwell Konadu, Issah Amadu, Ohene Brenya, Samuel Ankomah, Johnson Smith, Sampson Appiah, Owusu Andrews Amankwah, George Ernest Amoako, Akwasi Coker Gyambibi, Daniel Kwame Dankwah, Rose Padmore Yeboah, Nana Kwame Baffour, Gideon Botwe Boakye